Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

