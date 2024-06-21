Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

