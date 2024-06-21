Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,255 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,422.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 356,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,266 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

