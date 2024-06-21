Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 197 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.