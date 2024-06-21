Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $795.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

