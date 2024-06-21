Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

