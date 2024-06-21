Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average is $153.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

