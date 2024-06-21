Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

