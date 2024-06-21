Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 17,361 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $81.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.