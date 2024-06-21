MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$52.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.57.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
