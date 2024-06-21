Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTL

Insider Activity

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.