Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Mullen Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MTL opened at C$12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
