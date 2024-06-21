Nasstar (LON:NASA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.
Nasstar Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.
About Nasstar
Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.
