National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $38.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 100,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

