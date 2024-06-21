National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.8067 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $86.69.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

