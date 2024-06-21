National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NHI opened at $66.62 on Friday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $11,642,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.