Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.65

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.65 and traded as low as $15.00. Nature's Sunshine Products shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 34,394 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature's Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $7,430,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

