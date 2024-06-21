NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $141.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

