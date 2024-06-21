NBC Securities Inc. Sells 5,095 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.