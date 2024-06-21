Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nerdy

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $89,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,476,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,709.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $89,336.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,476,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,709.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 and have sold 96,555 shares worth $242,572. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.