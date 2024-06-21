Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $750.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $687.06 and last traded at $685.67. Approximately 2,943,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,571,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $675.83.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $620.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

