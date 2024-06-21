NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $14.81. NETGEAR shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 190,898 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In other news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $83,212.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,967 shares of company stock worth $391,240. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

