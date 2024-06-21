Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.07 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,697 shares of company stock worth $11,975,615. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,731,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.