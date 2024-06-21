Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

