Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

