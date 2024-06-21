New Hampshire Trust Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Down 0.8 %

PLD stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

