New Hampshire Trust Buys 688 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $182.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $181.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

