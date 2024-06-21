New Hampshire Trust Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,214.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,741.09. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.