New Hampshire Trust Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $49.81 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

