New Hampshire Trust Has $408,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $12,392,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.56 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

