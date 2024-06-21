New Hampshire Trust Makes New $203,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

