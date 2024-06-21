New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $580.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

