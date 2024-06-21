New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 1,095 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $197.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.29. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

