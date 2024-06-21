New Hampshire Trust Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.