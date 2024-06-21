New Hampshire Trust Sells 1,751 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

