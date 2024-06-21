New Hampshire Trust Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.18 and its 200-day moving average is $574.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

