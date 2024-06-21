New Hampshire Trust Sells 53 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 96.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $208.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

