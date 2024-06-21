New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.49 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

