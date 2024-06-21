Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Raised to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.09.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $579.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

