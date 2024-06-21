NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,697.65

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,697.65 ($110.52) and traded as high as GBX 9,054 ($115.04). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 9,004 ($114.41), with a volume of 176,172 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.50, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,163.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,700.46.
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
