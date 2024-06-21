NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Paul Le Page Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) insider Paul Le Page acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($29,733.16).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 77.10 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 14.49.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

