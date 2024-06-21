NextEra Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NEE opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.