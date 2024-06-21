Nishlan Samujh Sells 152,486 Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.37), for a total transaction of £884,418.80 ($1,123,785.01).

Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.56), for a total transaction of £419,688.60 ($533,276.49).

Investec Group Stock Down 0.5 %

INVP opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.31. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 419 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 594 ($7.55).

Investec Group Increases Dividend

About Investec Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,520.55%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

