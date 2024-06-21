Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 293 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

