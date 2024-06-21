NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.49 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.
