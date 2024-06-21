NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.49 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.