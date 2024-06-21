Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.19

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as low as $24.51. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 19,897 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $203.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

