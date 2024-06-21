Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.19

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and traded as high as $63.61. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 15,267 shares trading hands.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

