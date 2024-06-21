Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Get Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 27.06% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.