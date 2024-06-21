Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.27

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $8.23. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 12,339 shares traded.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 783,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 210,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

