Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.27

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $8.23. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 12,339 shares traded.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
