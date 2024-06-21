Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.32. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 898,204 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

