Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Down 0.6%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.88. 347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.30.

About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

